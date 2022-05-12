Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic named 2021-22 Kia Most Valuable Player

Baku, May 12, AZERTAC

For the second year running, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic on Thursday was named the 2021-22 Kia Most Valuable Player (MVP), according to Anadolu Agency.

It was the 13th time in NBA history a player has won the award in back-to-back seasons. With the honor, the Serbian player joins such stellar players as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain, Stephen Curry, Tim Duncan, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Moses Malone, Steve Nash, and Bill Russell.

In the MVP vote, from a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters, Jokic racked up 875 points, while Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid placed second with 706 points and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was third with 595 points.

This season also marks the first time in NBA history the top three finalists are all international players; Jokic is Serbian, Embiid is Cameroonian, and Antetokounmpo is Greek.

Nikola Jokic, who averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists this season, also became the first player in NBA history to rack up at least 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 500 assists in an NBA season.