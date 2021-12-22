Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyz Security Council hails his country's relations with Azerbaijan

Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyz Security Council Talatbek Masadykov has hailed his country's relations with Azerbaijan as he met with Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that the relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan are developing dynamically and the political dialogue between the two countries is at the highest level. The importance of using the existing potential in the economic sphere was emphasized and, in particular, the activities of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission in the economic and humanitarian spheres were mentioned. Noting the successful cooperation between the two countries, as well as within international organizations, the minister spoke about the further development of this cooperation.

Masadykov noted that good relations have always existed between the two countries. He said that the Kyrgyz people rejoiced in every success of Azerbaijan, which developed steadily in the first years of independence under the leadership of Heydar Aliyev and later under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral relations. They stressed that contacts between the two countries, including high-level visits, will give impetus to the further development of relations.

FM Bayramov informed Talatbek Masadykov on the current situation in the region, post-conflict rehabilitation and reconstruction work, Azerbaijan's vision for the future development of the region, steps taken by the country to normalize relations with Armenia and implementation of trilateral statements.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan, the impact of this situation on neighboring countries, and the results of an extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held on Afghanistan.