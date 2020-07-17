Deputy Chairman of Milli Majlis: Armenia violates all norms of international law by committing provocations

Baku, July 17, AZERTAC

“Currently, the whole world is fighting against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Azerbaijan is one of the most supportive states, and the World Health Organization appreciates the steps taken by our country and sets an example to other countries for its efforts to defeat the disease. However, in such a difficult situation, the Armenian state have already begun to commit provocations on the borders of our country since July 12. Till today, Armenia has been carrying out its provocative activities in the direction of Tovuz region,” Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Adil Aliyev has told journalists.

Adil Aliyev said: “If we look at the analogy of history, this attack of the Armenian state is similar to the attack of 1992. They started to use large-caliber weapons against civil population, and finally these attacks killed 11 servicemen and one civilian. Unfortunately, these attacks make the fight against the pandemic even more difficult.

At present, at the command of the Armenian leadership, along with the civil who died during the provocation on the border of Azerbaijan, the civil population are targeted by large-caliber weapons. Thus, a resident of Aghdam village of Tovuz region, Azizov Aziz Izzat oglu, born in 1944 (76 years old), died as a result of the explosion of gun shell falling on his house.

The right of the deceased to live, provided for in Article 2 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, was violated by the Armenian state. It should be noted that this is not the first case by Armenia, not only during the war, but also during the ceasefire period. Zahra Guliyeva was killed along with her grandmother.

Also, as a result of provocations committed by the Armenian side on the borders of our country, the houses inhabited by civilians are under attack, the main reason for which is the desire to create panic among the local inhabitants. Armenian troops began to use weapons against the Azerbaijani civilian population since 1992, when Azerbaijani historical lands Nagorno-Karabakh and our ancient lands were occupied, more than 1 million IDPs were forced to flee their ancestral lands.

According to paragraph 2 of Protocol No. 4 to the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, everyone has the right to freedom of movement and residence within the borders of the country. However, the current provocation by the Armenian government aimed at evacuating the civilian population. For this reason, various gun installations target the homes of civilians, resulting in deaths and injuries.

In connection with the Armenian attacks on Azerbaijan, the United Nations adopted resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884. These documents directly confirmed the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, the massacres in Azerbaijan, the killing of thousands of people, the capture of more than a million people. These attempts by the Armenian side are the most gross violation of universally accepted norms of international law.

Despite the occupation of Azerbaijani lands and massacres on its territory, it is based on the provisions of international law, and despite having a strong army, our country is in favor of a peaceful solution to the conflict. However, Armenian government doesn’t change aggressive policy, on the contrary, they continue to commit provocations. Today, we demand that the world give a fair assessment to the provocative mission carried out by the Armenian side.”