Deputy FM: Iran supports territorial integrity of all states in the region
AzerTAg.az
07.10.2017 [23:28]
Tehran, October 7, AZERTAC
“Iran supports territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and other states in the region and is against any changes of borders of the states,” said Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran Sayyid Mohammad Kazem Sajjadpour.
“The relations between official Tehran and official Baku are rapidly developing and reflect the interests of both states. There is a big prospect for mutually beneficial cooperation. Widening relations with its neighbors is a key priority of Iran`s foreign policy,” Sajjadpour added.
Rabil Katanov
Special Correspondent
