Deputy Prime Minister Ana Birchall: Romania clearly supports Southern Gas Corridor project

Baku, March 15, Anar Rzayev, AZERTAC

"Romania and Azerbaijan share a common vision as regards diversification of supply and transit routes and energy security. Azerbaijan has a strategic role in ensuring the European energy security. Romania clearly supports the Southern Gas Corridor project, the most important European project in terms of supply diversification", said the Vice Prime Minister responsible for the implementation of Romania`s Strategic Partnerships, Ana Birchall, in an interview with AZERTAC.

The Vice Prime Minister described the relations between the two countries, as "great", saying "They are on a strategic level." "Romania was the first European member state that signed up the strategic partnership with Azerbaijan in 2009. We were the second state in the world that recognized Azerbaijan`s independence. Obviously our relations are at a very good level, as mentioned also by President Ilham Aliyev in the meeting we had here, in Baku."

Ana Birchall mentioned that, in 2017, Romania and Azerbaijan celebrated the 25th anniversary of establishment of their diplomatic relations. She pointed out that Romania`s Government is very committed to the strategic partnership with Azerbaijan: "We work on several levels. We are very committed to consolidate this partnership. We have special relations not only on the political front, but on the economic front as well." "Consolidating the strategic partnership and special relations that Romania and Azerbaijan have developed over the years, with a strong emphasis on the wider Black Sea region and Southern Caucasus, are a priority for our Government."

As a proof of the importance attached by Romania to the special relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ana Birchall underlined that, in the opening session of the Baku Global Forum, she presented to the audience the message of Prime-Minister of Romania, Mrs. Viorica Dăncilă, in which the Romanian official emphasizes that "2018 is a year with a special symbolic value for both Romania and Azerbaijan. This year, both Romania and Azerbaijan celebrate their 100th anniversary. In the years after 1918, Romania had consistently strived to build and develop a pluralistic and tolerant society, to the best standards of the time. 100 years ago, Azerbaijan had also set high standards in the region in terms of parliamentary democracy and women's right to vote. I find it worthwhile and encouraging to recall these accomplishments at this symbolic juncture."

The Vice Prime Minister Ana Birchall also highlighted the fruitful meetings she had in in Baku: "I have to congratulate you for everything that you are doing. I am looking forward to really working closely with your Government and promise to continue to come to Baku."

Ana Birchall also hailed the role played by Azerbaijan in diversification of transportation routes between Asia and Europe and in contributing to regional security and stability, saying "here, at the crossroads of East and West, North and South, Azerbaijan plays today an important role as a reliable regional player, with a secular and multicultural society, achievements that President Ilham Aliyev presented in his remarks today. I strongly believe that Azerbaijan has important lessons to share with all of us."