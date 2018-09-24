Deputy minister: ADEX 2018 is demonstration of power of Azerbaijan`s defense industry`

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

“ADEX 2018 is demonstration of power of Azerbaijan`s defense industry,” deputy minister of defense industry Yahya Musayev has told a press-conference dedicated to the opening ceremony of ADEX, Azerbaijan international defense exhibition in Baku.

The deputy minister said the exhibition will feature 11 national stands from Azerbaijan, Belarus, China, France, Israel, Pakistan, Iran, Russia, Serbia, Turkey, Ukraine. Turkey, Russia, Israel and Belarus have the largest number of companies attending the event.

A total of 44 countries will showcase their products at the exhibition.