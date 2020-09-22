Deputy speaker of Milli Majlis: Armenia must give up its aggressive and adventurous policy

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

As a result of the provocation from the Armenian side in the direction of Tovuz district, a serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army was martyred. The intensification of the enemy’s provocative attempts on the front in recent months reassures us that the Armenian government will never abandon its policy of aggression, deputy speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Adil Aliyev told AZERTAC.

Adil Aliyev said: “When we look at the history of the conflict, we can see that the Armenian side began to make serious attempts to occupy our lands in the twentieth century. However, during his tenure in the Soviet leadership, national leader Heydar Aliyev defended the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and ensured the prevention of the enemy's aggressive policy. It is no coincidence that two weeks after Heydar Aliyev was removed from the Politburo, the Armenians again pursued their heinous policy to assert territorial claims.

Gorbachev whose hands are stained with the blood of the Azerbaijani people, defended the position of the Armenian side to ensure establishment of a special committee in Nagorno-Karabakh and appointed his aide Arkady Volsky, who later served the interests of the Armenian lobby, as a chairman to that committee. Beginning from Volsky, a policy of ethnic cleansing was committed against the Azerbaijani people first in Khankandi, then in other parts of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijanis were forced to leave their ancient and eternal lands.

The aggressive policy pursued by the Armenian side does not coincide only with the period of the Kocharyan-Sargsyan regime. Today, Armenia's Prime Minister Pashinyan follows the path of his predecessors and pursues a policy of aggression.

Today, Azerbaijan has a strong leader and powerful army. President Ilham Aliyev demonstrates a firm position on the policy pursued by Armenia. Addressing the high-level meeting to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations held on the sidelines of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, President Ilham Aliyev said: “The Prime Minister of Armenia deliberately undermines the format and substance of negotiation process under the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs. His statement that “Karabakh is Armenia” is a serious blow to negotiations. He puts groundless conditions to the negotiation process. His unacceptable so-called seven conditions to Azerbaijan have been rejected by us. We have only one condition to achieve the peace. The armed forces of Armenia must withdraw from all occupied territories of Azerbaijan. The entire world recognizes Nagorno-Karabakh as integral part of Azerbaijan.”

Armenia and its patrons must once again realize that Azerbaijan's success in diplomacy, as in all spheres, determines the victory in the war under the leadership of President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev. The sooner the Armenian side understands this, the better it will be for them.”