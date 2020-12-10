Baku, December 10, AZERTAC A dinner has been hosted on behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva in honor of President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan.

AZERTAG.AZ : Dinner hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva in honor of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan VIDEO

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter