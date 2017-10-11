    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    Dinner party was hosted for participants of session of CIS Heads of State Council in Sochi
    President Ilham Aliyev attended the event

    11.10.2017 [21:21]

    Baku, October 11, AZERTAC

    A dinner party has been hosted for participants of a session of the Council of CIS Heads of State in Sochi, Russian Federation.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the dinner party.

    President Ilham Aliyev completed his visit to Sochi on October 11.

