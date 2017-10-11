Baku, October 11, AZERTAC A dinner party has been hosted for participants of a session of the Council of CIS Heads of State in Sochi, Russian Federation. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the dinner party. President Ilham Aliyev completed his visit to Sochi on October 11.

