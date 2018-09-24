Diplomat Magazine: Azerbaijani artists in The Hague

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

The Netherlands-based Diplomat Magazine has published an article headlined: “Azerbaijani artists in The Hague”.

The article says: “On September 21st, 2018 a painting exhibit took place at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in The Hague.

With a pleasant and intimate setting were presented works from artists Rasim Huseynov and Wava Roestamova. Both painters are well-known in Azerbaijan, Germany and France. The couple has been living in The Netherlands during the last 18 years. Conversely, their individual styles differ greatly.”

“Rasim Huseynov (1964) paints introverted, somehow symbolic and inspired by religious icons. The symbolism reflects has a personal touch. The image of a bird with a woman’s head is featured often in the paintings and stands for universal peace.

Wava Roestamova (1966) paints in a larger format and her works are somewhat reminiscent of mosaics: very colourful and expressionistic. One thing both artists have in common is that they make use of traditional, cultural references in their works,” the article says.

“The exhibition was officially opened with an introductory speech from Mr. Jalal Mirzayev, Chargé d’affaires of the Embassy of Azerbaijan.

Guests were invited to taste various delightful dishes from the Azerbaijan cuisine,” the article concludes.