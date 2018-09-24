    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Diplomat Magazine: Azerbaijani artists in The Hague

    24.09.2018 [14:40]

    Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

    The Netherlands-based Diplomat Magazine has published an article headlined: “Azerbaijani artists in The Hague”.

    The article says: “On September 21st, 2018 a painting exhibit took place at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in The Hague.

    With a pleasant and intimate setting were presented works from artists Rasim Huseynov and Wava Roestamova. Both painters are well-known in Azerbaijan, Germany and France. The couple has been living in The Netherlands during the last 18 years. Conversely, their individual styles differ greatly.”

    “Rasim Huseynov (1964) paints introverted, somehow symbolic and inspired by religious icons. The symbolism reflects has a personal touch. The image of a bird with a woman’s head is featured often in the paintings and stands for universal peace.

    Wava Roestamova (1966) paints in a larger format and her works are somewhat reminiscent of mosaics: very colourful and expressionistic. One thing both artists have in common is that they make use of traditional, cultural references in their works,” the article says.

    “The exhibition was officially opened with an introductory speech from Mr. Jalal Mirzayev, Chargé d’affaires of the Embassy of Azerbaijan.

    Guests were invited to taste various delightful dishes from the Azerbaijan cuisine,” the article concludes.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Diplomat Magazine: Azerbaijani artists in The Hague
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    24.09.2018 [15:47]
    Nakhchivan hosts opening ceremony of EuroVillage
    24.09.2018 [14:27]
    Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit
    22.09.2018 [20:50]
    Azerbaijan, Oman discuss ways of developing relations
    22.09.2018 [20:03]
    Chairman of Nakhchivan Supreme Assembly meets with head of EU delegation to Azerbaijan
    Diplomat Magazine: Azerbaijani artists in The Hague