  • HOMEPAGE
    • / CULTURE

    CULTURE


    Director of Azerbaijan Carpet Museum attends meeting of Museums of Turkic World

    31.05.2022 [18:51]

    Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

    On May 26-28, Bursa, the 2022 Cultural Capital of the Turkic World hosted a meeting on Intangible Cultural Heritage in the Museums of the Turkic World.

    Director of the Azerbaijan National Culture Museum Shirin Malikova attended the Gathering of Museums of the Turkic World, which is held annually in different countries to foster mutual exchange of information and experience, and open up new cooperation opportunities. Shirin Malikova delivered a presentation "Revival and Promotion of the Carpet Weaving Art, the Cultural Heritage of the Turkic World at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum". She emphasized that this large-scale event provided a great opportunity for the Turkic people to get acquainted with each other's history, culture, and traditions, establish new cooperation and plan joint projects. Shirin Malikova also mentioned with great excitement and joy that the next gathering of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) will be held in Shusha, the 2023 Cultural Capital of the Turkic World.

    Museum experts and directors from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Serbia, Macedonia, Hungary, Afghanistan, Iraq, Tuva, and Tatarstan addressed the meeting. They stressed the importance of the high-level event, co-organized by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Turkish National Committee for UNESCO, and the International Organization of Turkic Culture, hosted by the Bursa Metropolitan Municipality.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Director of Azerbaijan Carpet Museum attends meeting of Museums of Turkic World
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    30.05.2022 [19:57]
    Man in wig throws cake at glass protecting Mona Lisa
    30.05.2022 [18:27]
    Tagly (Arch) bridge
    30.05.2022 [13:15]
    Barcelona's Gothic Masterpiece - Sagrada Familia
    27.05.2022 [20:53]
    Geetanjali Shree first Indian to win International Booker Prize
    Director of Azerbaijan Carpet Museum attends meeting of Museums of Turkic World Director of Azerbaijan Carpet Museum attends meeting of Museums of Turkic World Director of Azerbaijan Carpet Museum attends meeting of Museums of Turkic World Director of Azerbaijan Carpet Museum attends meeting of Museums of Turkic World Director of Azerbaijan Carpet Museum attends meeting of Museums of Turkic World Director of Azerbaijan Carpet Museum attends meeting of Museums of Turkic World