Director of Azerbaijan Carpet Museum attends meeting of Museums of Turkic World

Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

On May 26-28, Bursa, the 2022 Cultural Capital of the Turkic World hosted a meeting on Intangible Cultural Heritage in the Museums of the Turkic World.

Director of the Azerbaijan National Culture Museum Shirin Malikova attended the Gathering of Museums of the Turkic World, which is held annually in different countries to foster mutual exchange of information and experience, and open up new cooperation opportunities. Shirin Malikova delivered a presentation "Revival and Promotion of the Carpet Weaving Art, the Cultural Heritage of the Turkic World at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum". She emphasized that this large-scale event provided a great opportunity for the Turkic people to get acquainted with each other's history, culture, and traditions, establish new cooperation and plan joint projects. Shirin Malikova also mentioned with great excitement and joy that the next gathering of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) will be held in Shusha, the 2023 Cultural Capital of the Turkic World.

Museum experts and directors from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Serbia, Macedonia, Hungary, Afghanistan, Iraq, Tuva, and Tatarstan addressed the meeting. They stressed the importance of the high-level event, co-organized by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Turkish National Committee for UNESCO, and the International Organization of Turkic Culture, hosted by the Bursa Metropolitan Municipality.