Director of Institute of Caucasus Studies: ‘We have to thoroughly study ongoing developments in Caucasus region’

Baku, May 20, AZERTAC

As the city of Baku is preparing to host the 2nd International Forum of Caucasus Studies Scholars on May 23-24 this year, Director of the Institute of Caucasus Studies of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), MP, Professor Musa Gasimli gave interview to AZERTAC.

In his interview, Musa Gasimli highlighted the activities of the institute and the importance of the upcoming forum.

He noted that there are many scientific-research centers studying the Caucasus region around the world. “We have to thoroughly study the Caucasus, where we live, as well as our neighbors and the ongoing developments in the region, because establishing relations with neighbors occupies a special place in our country’s policy. As great leader Heydar Aliyev said, “the Caucasus is in the focus of great powers, drawing the world’s attention," he mentioned.

Professor Musa Gasimli emphasized that since its inception in 2015, Institute of the Caucasus Studies has been making efforts to contribute to the Caucasus studies. He said that the researches carried out at the institute, the influence of social and political processes in the Caucasus region, as well as foreign policy of the regional states on Azerbaijan, Caucasus policy pursued by great powers, neighboring countries, international and regional organizations, regional conflicts, Armenia’s groundless territorial claims, military aggression and occupation policy against Azerbaijan and other factors necessitated the discussion of these issues at the international scientific level.

Noting that the 1st International Forum of Caucasus Studies Scholars was held in Baku in 2017, Musa Gasimli underlined that this year’s forum will feature discussion of several problems of Caucasus studies, such as Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, conflicts in the region, terrorism, relations between nations and states, regional policies of big powers and etc.

MP Gasimli said that the forum, which will bring together Caucasus studies scholars from different countries, will help to build bilateral cooperation among them and discuss current scientific issues and define scientific research prospects.

He noted that increase in the number of reports introduced by foreign scholars for the upcoming forum shows that the ANAS Institute of Caucasus Studies has become one of the leading research centers in the field of relevant researches.