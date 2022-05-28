Doha’s Qatar Tower lit up with symbols of Azerbaijan

Cairo, May 28, AZERTAC

On the occasion of the celebration of the Independence Day in Azerbaijan on May 28, the Qatar Tower, an iconic building located in the center of Doha, the capital of Qatar, has been lit up with the symbols of Azerbaijan.

The illumination featured Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as well as Kharibulbul flower - the symbol of Karabakh and the slogan “Happy Independence Day”.

Ogtay Bayramov

Special correspondent