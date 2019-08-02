Drawing procedure held for “Masters of Artillery Fire” contest
02.08.2019 [12:26]
Baku, August 2, AZERTAC
The drawing procedure was conducted for the “Masters of Artillery Fire” contest to be held as part of the International Army Games-2019 in Kazakhstan.
Azerbaijani artillerymen who participated in the drawing procedure got acquainted with the features, locations of the competitions, bounds for conducting fire and combat training exercises, as well as the infrastructure of the training base of the firing range.
