Drawing procedure of “Field Kitchen” contest held

Baku, August 1, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani military chefs took part in the drawing procedure for the “Field Kitchen” contest to be held as part of the Army International Games-2019 at the Alabino training ground from August 3 to 15.

Following the drawing procedure of the four-stage competition, the Azerbaijani military chefs will compete with the teams from Kazakhstan and Mongolia in the first subgroup.

Currently, the Azerbaijani military chefs continue training for the “Field Kitchen” contest.