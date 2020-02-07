Drilling of first exploration well on Shafag-Asiman offshore block is expected to take around nine months

Baku, February 7, AZERTAC "On the Shafag-Asiman offshore block, the first exploration well was spudded on 13 January 2020. The well is expected to take around nine months to drill," BP said. "Following this, the well data will be analyzed and, if successful, an evaluation programme may be conducted to confirm the results." "On D230, a 3D seismic acquisition programme commenced in December 2019. These activities are currently ongoing. It is expected that the programme will be completed in the 1st half of 2020. This will be followed by the processing and interpretation of the acquired data. Based on the results of the seismic survey we will begin planning of the first exploration well in 2020," the company said.

