Dubai to host Halal EXPO 2019 in October

Baku, August 7, AZERTAC

The 11th edition of the Halal Expo, the only specialized event in the Middle East for Halal Industry, will take place in the UAE’s capital Dubai on October 22-23.

The two-day exhibition is expected to be attended by more than 4,000 people – mostly buyers and sellers of Halal products and services – from 50 countries. The EXPO will create the right meeting point for international buyers, sellers, producers, manufacturers, importers, exporters and wholesalers of Halal and Islamic products and services and help generate businesses for the leading international Halal suppliers through Dubai.