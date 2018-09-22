Duma deputy chairman hails Russia-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary relations
22.09.2018 [19:37]
Baku, September 22, AZERTAC
Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma Sergey Neverov has hailed inter-parliamentary relations with Azerbaijan as he met with Speaker of the Milli Majlis Ogtay Asadov.
On behalf of Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, Neverov congratulated Asadov on the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijani parliament.
Asadov praised the “steadily developing” Azerbaijan-Russia relations, including cooperation between the legislative bodies.
