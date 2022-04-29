  • HOMEPAGE
    Dushanbe hosts event marking 30th anniversary of establishment of Azerbaijan-Tajikistan diplomatic relations

    29.04.2022 [17:28]

    Dushanbe, April 29, AZERTAC

    The Tajik National University (TNU) has hosted an event marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan.

    The event was attended by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Tajikistan Alimirzamin Asgarov, embassy staff, university administration and students.

    Rector of the University Qobiljon Khushvakhtzoda hailed the dynamic development of relations between the two countries over the past 30 years. He noted that the two countries` peoples are bound together by historical roots.

    Ambassador Alimirzamin Asgarov said that although diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan were established on May 29, 1992, the history of cooperation between the two countries is much older.

    The ambassador noted that thanks to the political dialogue between the two countries' leaders based on mutual trust, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan have fruitful cooperation in various fields, including political, economic, humanitarian and educational spheres.

    Gulu Kangarli

    Special Correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Dushanbe hosts event marking 30th anniversary of establishment of Azerbaijan-Tajikistan diplomatic relations
