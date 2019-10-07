    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Dutch government ditches Holland to rebrand as the Netherlands

    07.10.2019 [10:44]

    Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

    The Dutch government has decided to stop describing itself as Holland and will instead use only its real name – the Netherlands – as part of an attempted update of its global image, according to The Guardian.

    The national rebranding, which has been signed up to by business leaders, the tourist board and central government, will be rolled out later this year.

    Ministers want to shift the international focus from certain aspects of national life with which the country is commonly associated, such as its recreational drug culture and the red-light district of Amsterdam.

    As part of the new strategy, the Netherlands will be the official brand at the Eurovision song contest, which takes place in Rotterdam next May, and during the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020.

    A spokeswoman for the ministry of foreign affairs said the Netherlands needed a more uniform and coordinated national branding. She said: “We want to present the Netherlands as an open, inventive and inclusive country. We’ve modernized our approach.

    “The government was taking a user-friendly and pragmatic approach to its name in order to boost exports, tourism, sport and spread “Dutch culture, norms and values”. It has been agreed that the Netherlands, the official name of our country, should preferably be used,” she added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Dutch government ditches Holland to rebrand as the Netherlands
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    07.10.2019 [14:42]
    Restaurant owner hailed as hero after explosions at Oktoberfest in California
    07.10.2019 [14:24]
    Four killed, five wounded in shooting in Kansas bar
    06.10.2019 [13:08]
    Secretary General of Turkic Council meets with Uzbek President
    05.10.2019 [13:09]
    N.Korean, US officials to resume nuclear talks after latest missile test
    Dutch government ditches Holland to rebrand as the Netherlands