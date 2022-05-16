ECO Secretary General Khusrav Noziri arrives in Azerbaijan
AzerTAg.az
16.05.2022 [14:23]
Baku, May 16, AZERTAC
A delegation led by the Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Khusrav Noziri has arrived in Azerbaijan for a visit.
The purpose of the visit is to attend the 3rd General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO PA).
