    EMIN to give solo concert in Baku

    07.10.2017 [15:30]

    Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

    A consummate performer and entertainer with undoubted star quality, EMIN will perform at Heydar Aliyev Palace in Baku on December 17.

    A series of unforgettable concerts will also kick off in Saint-Petersburg and Moscow in December.

    Emin released his first studio album, Still, in 2006, selling in the first six months 70,000 copies in Russia, and an additional 30,000 in CIS countries.

    The debut effort was well received and gave him the confidence to release three more albums over the next three years: INCREDIBLE (2007), OBSESSION (2008) and DEVOTION (2009).

    Over the past couple of years, EMIN performed at large musical contests, including the Eurovision 2012, "Miss Universe 2013, the 2014 World Music Awards, and also on the Olympic Games in Sochi on the same year.

