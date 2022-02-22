Baku, February 22, AZERTAC “We held substantive meetings in Azerbaijan today with President Ilham Aliyev, Foreing Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and head of ANAMA Vugar Suleymanov,” EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar posted on his official Twitter account. “We discussed situation on the ground and effective follow-up to EU, Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders’ meetings,” Klaar tweeted.

AZERTAG.AZ : EU Special Representative for South Caucasus: We held meaningful meetings in Azerbaijan

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter