    EU Special Representative for South Caucasus: We held meaningful meetings in Azerbaijan

    22.02.2022 [11:33]

    Baku, February 22, AZERTAC

    “We held substantive meetings in Azerbaijan today with President Ilham Aliyev, Foreing Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and head of ANAMA Vugar Suleymanov,” EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar posted on his official Twitter account.

    “We discussed situation on the ground and effective follow-up to EU, Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders’ meetings,” Klaar tweeted.

