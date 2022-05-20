EU-WHO project conducts assessment of oxygen supply and use in hospitals of Azerbaijan

Baku, May 20, AZERTAC

The European Union (EU) and the World Health Organization (WHO) continue to support the health system in Azerbaijan.

According to the WHO country office, within the joint EU-WHO Solidarity for Health Initiative, an assessment of oxygen supply and use in hospitals has been conducted with the initiative and support of TABIB. Over the COVID-19 pandemic period, the importance of oxygen supply and use in hospitals was continuously observed. The proper oxygen supply in hospitals, the oxygen infrastructure creation in intensive care units, and the capacity building on use of oxygen in the treatment are of great importance in terms of efficient cure for critically ill COVID-19 patients.

To assess oxygen supply and use in seven hospitals, as well as in two modular hospitals located in Baku, Sumgayit and Shamakhi a WHO mission was held from the 16th to the 20th of May. Within the mission, WHO biomedical expert Dr Ulian Rotari and WHO Consultant Dr Pervin Korkmaz Ekren assessed the safety of oxygen supply and use in selected hospitals and the oxygen therapy in intensive care medicine, respectively. WHO disease management expert Dr Jennifer Collins undertook the overall coordination of the mission.

After the definition of gaps, the potential support to hospitals over oxygen supply and use, and the preparation of national guidelines were discussed in close consultation with TABIB. During the mission debriefing, a plenary presentation of initial findings and discussions were held. Participants have reiterated that the assessment of oxygen supply and use in hospitals is extremely helpful for the country to provide an opportunity for sharing experiences and collectively analyse the ongoing issues.

The “Solidarity for Health Initiative” is an EU-funded project being implemented by WHO Office in Azerbaijan since April 2020 to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The project aims to help build a sustainable response capacity to potential pandemics in the future. The Project is part of the continued support of the European Union and the World Health Organization to Azerbaijan.