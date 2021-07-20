EU expresses deep concern over recent developents on Armenian-Azerbaijani state border

Baku, July 20, AZERTAC

The European Union (EU) has expressed deep concern over the recent developments on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border.

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar made a Twitter post in this regard.

"Deeply worrying developments continue on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border. Reiterate our call for restraint and separation of forces and constructive engagement on border issues before new casualties are registered. The EU stands ready to assist the sides," Toivo Klaar tweeted.