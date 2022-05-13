  • HOMEPAGE
    EU to provide new 500 million euro military aid to Ukraine, Borrell says

    13.05.2022 [20:48]

    Baku, May 13, AZERTAC

    EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday the bloc would provide a further 500 million euros worth of military support to Ukraine, according to Reuters.

    Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers meeting in northern Germany, Borrell said the military support would be for heavy weapons such as tanks and artillery and take the bloc's aid to about 2 billion euros.

     

