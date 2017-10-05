EU’s Political and Security Committee representatives hail tolerance and multiculturalism in Azerbaijan

Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

Representatives of the Political and Security Committee of the Council of the European Union hailed tolerance and multiculturalism in Azerbaijan as they met with the country`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov in Baku. They also commended Azerbaijan for its role in energy security and development of cooperation with the EU, and lauded political, economic and financial reforms in the country.

FM Mammadyarov emphasized that Azerbaijan enjoys strategic partnership relations with 10 EU countries. He said the new agreement will create an important framework for the comprehensive development between Azerbaijan and the EU in political, economic, trade, energy, humanitarian and other spheres.

Mammadyarov provided an insight into Azerbaijan`s role in the development of the North-South and East-West transportation corridors, commissioning of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad and opportunities for cooperation with the EU member states in the field of transportation.

They discussed the course of negotiations on a draft new agreement on the development of cooperation and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the European Union.