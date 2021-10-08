  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Earthquake hits Caspian Sea

    08.10.2021 [12:17]

    Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

    A 3.2 magnitude earthquake has struck the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, according to the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

    The quake, depth of 62 km, was recorded at 18:12 local time.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Earthquake hits Caspian Sea
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    01.10.2021 [11:04]
    Magnitude 3.1 quake jolts Azerbaijan’s Guba district
    23.09.2021 [15:51]
    Reza Deghati's exhibition organized as part of briefing held at ADA University
    19.08.2021 [11:35]
    Magnitude 2.8 quake jolts Azerbaijan’s Zagatala district
    18.08.2021 [10:42]
    Magnitude 3.1 quake jolts Azerbaijan’s Lerik district
    Earthquake hits Caspian Sea