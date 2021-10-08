Earthquake hits Caspian Sea
AzerTAg.az
08.10.2021 [12:17]
Baku, October 8, AZERTAC
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake has struck the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, according to the Republican Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.
The quake, depth of 62 km, was recorded at 18:12 local time.
