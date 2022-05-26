“Efes-2022” multinational exercises continue

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

Tasks assigned for the next stage of the “Efes-2022” multinational exercises held in Izmir, Türkiye have been fulfilled, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

According to the scenario, the tasks of clearing the coastline of underwater mines, conducting an air assault behind an imaginary enemy, attacking its military facility on the coast, and neutralizing the terrorists were successfully accomplished by the participants on the next day of the exercises.

Servicemen of the Combined Arms Army and the Naval Forces represent Azerbaijan in the international exercises.