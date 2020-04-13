  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Egypt records 126 cases of COVID-19, 13 deaths

    13.04.2020 [13:40]

    Baku, April 13, AZERTAC

    The Health Ministry announced Sunday, that 126 new coronavirus cases were detected; all of them Egyptians, upping the total number of confirmed cases to 2065, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said in a statement, according to Egypt Today.

    Thirteen patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 159, the spokesman said.

    The spokesman said that the number of patients that were discharged from hospitals after receiving necessary medical care rose to 447 on Sunday.

    Also, the number of coronavirus patients who had now been retested for the virus and had received negative results has reached 589.

    On Wednesday, Egypt extended a nationwide night-time curfew by two additional weeks, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said in a televised interview, as the country is tailoring measures to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the country.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Egypt records 126 cases of COVID-19, 13 deaths
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    13.04.2020 [19:03]
    Iran: Coronavirus death toll jumps to 4,585
    13.04.2020 [17:56]
    Coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 2,558 in 24 hours
    13.04.2020 [12:06]
    Pakistan army training aircraft Mushaq crashes near Gujarat, two pilots martyred
    13.04.2020 [11:42]
    Turkey ends two-day curfew over COVID-19
    Egypt records 126 cases of COVID-19, 13 deaths