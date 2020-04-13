Egypt records 126 cases of COVID-19, 13 deaths

Baku, April 13, AZERTAC

The Health Ministry announced Sunday, that 126 new coronavirus cases were detected; all of them Egyptians, upping the total number of confirmed cases to 2065, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said in a statement, according to Egypt Today.

Thirteen patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 159, the spokesman said.

The spokesman said that the number of patients that were discharged from hospitals after receiving necessary medical care rose to 447 on Sunday.

Also, the number of coronavirus patients who had now been retested for the virus and had received negative results has reached 589.

On Wednesday, Egypt extended a nationwide night-time curfew by two additional weeks, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said in a televised interview, as the country is tailoring measures to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the country.