Egypt reports 155 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths

Baku, April 16, AZERTAC

The Egyptian Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 155 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, raising the total number of cases in the northeastern African country to 2,505 cases, according to Egypt Today.

The ministry in a statement also reported 5 new deaths, the country’s lowest count in April so far. The death toll since the novel virus emerged in Egypt now stands at 183.

On the other hand, the ministry said the results of a total of 751 cases have turned to negative, including 553 who totally recovered since the crisis started.

Last week, Egypt’s Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli extended a nationwide night-time curfew by two additional weeks, as the country is tailoring measures to contain the coronavirus situation in the country.

Among the decisions intensifying sterilization procedures for all state facilities and deducting salaries of the prime minister and state ministers by 20 percent for three months to support precarious employment.