  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Egypt reports first cases of omicron variant

    18.12.2021 [17:02]

    Baku, December 18, AZERTAC

    Egypt has confirmed the country’s first three cases of the omicron variant of coronavirus, according to Anadolu Agency.

    A Health Ministry statement said Saturday that two of the cases did not show any symptoms for the virus, while the third showed mild symptoms.

    The three were placed in quarantine, the statement said.

    The omicron variant was first reported in South Africa in late November but has so far spread to more than 70 countries, a phenomenon the World Health Organization described as "alarming".

    Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous nation, had recorded a total of 373,509 cases of coronavirus, including 21,277 deaths.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Egypt reports first cases of omicron variant
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    18.12.2021 [15:52]
    Two dead, 20 rescued after mine floods in north China
    18.12.2021 [11:43]
    Malaysia bans large-scale New Year celebrations over Omicron fears
    18.12.2021 [10:09]
    Four children killed in house fire in Sutton, south London
    17.12.2021 [20:02]
    Museum Center hosts World Advocates’ Robes and Attributes Exhibition
    Egypt reports first cases of omicron variant