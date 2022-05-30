  • HOMEPAGE
    Egypt signs €8 billion deal with Siemens for high-speed rail system

    30.05.2022 [16:43]

    Baku, May 30, AZERTAC

    The German industrial group Siemens said on Saturday evening said on Saturday evening that it had agreed on a deal to construct 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles) of high-speed rail lines across Egypt, according to Deutsche Welle.

    The deal, which is worth €8.1 billion ($8.7 billion), is the biggest order in the Munich-based company's 175-year history.

    The contract includes, besides the rail lines, 41 high-speed trains, 94 regional trains, 41 freight trains, and eight depots and freight stations. It also stipulates that Siemens will be responsible for maintenance for 15 years.

    The mega-project aims to connect 60 cities by train, at speeds of up to 230 kilometers per hour, providing rail access to around 90% of the population, according to Siemens.

    Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi called the planned network "the beginning of a new era for the rail system in Egypt, Africa and the Middle East," during the contract signing ceremony.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Egypt signs €8 billion deal with Siemens for high-speed rail system
