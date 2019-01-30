Egypt to relocate 51,000 government employees to new administrative capital

Baku, January 30, AZERTAC

The Egyptian government has prepared a plan to relocate 51,000 state administration employees from 31 ministries and sectors to the new administrative capital, according to the Egypt Independent newspaper.

According to the plan, Al-Masry Al-Youm briefed on its details, government employees who passed the tests will be relocated in two stages, beginning in 2020, to the governmental district in the new capital.

The Ministry of Finance and all its sectors topped the list with 4,932 employees while the Ministry of Public Business Sector had the lowest number of employees to be relocated with 132 employees.

The plan includes relocating 3,750 employees from the Ministry of Electricity, followed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with 3,291 employees, Social Solidarity with 3,008 employees, Health with 2,824 employees, and Justice with 2,811 employees.