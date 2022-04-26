  • HOMEPAGE
    Egyptian ambassador: We support the steps taken to bring peace to the region

    26.04.2022 [17:11]

    Baku, April 26, AZERTAC

    “Egypt is closely following the ongoing developments in the region,” newly appointed Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Azerbaijan Hisham Mohamed Nagy Abdel Hamid has told journalists.

    Noting that all the issues between Azerbaijan and Armenia should be resolved peacefully after the 44-day war, which ended with Azerbaijan's convincing victory in autumn 2020, the Egyptian ambassador said his country supported the demining process and the steps taken to bring peace to the region.

    The ambassador said that Azerbaijan’s capital made a great impression on him.

