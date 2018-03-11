Egyptian army kills 16 extremists in Sinai anti-terror raid
AzerTAg.az
11.03.2018 [12:35]
Baku, March 11, AZERTAC
Egyptian forces have killed 16 extremists over the past four days during the ongoing counterterrorist operation on the Sinai Peninsula, the army said in a statement.
According to the statement, four especially dangerous extremists were killed in central Sinai, and 12 more in another part of the peninsula.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
11.03.2018 [13:13]
11.03.2018 [12:41]
10.03.2018 [21:29]
MULTIMEDIA
10.03.2018 [16:00]
10.03.2018 [12:15]
09.03.2018 [15:48]
03.03.2018
10.02.2018
07.02.2018
11.03.2018 [14:03]
11.03.2018 [10:27]
10.03.2018 [18:26]
10.03.2018 [11:40]
09.03.2018 [19:57]
09.03.2018 [18:00]
09.03.2018 [15:33]
10.03.2018 [12:31]
09.03.2018 [16:47]
06.03.2018 [10:59]
05.03.2018 [19:00]
07.03.2018 [17:50]
05.03.2018 [11:56]
02.03.2018 [17:08]
02.03.2018 [12:31]
09.03.2018 [18:00]
07.03.2018 [16:07]
04.03.2018 [15:31]
01.03.2018 [12:32]
02.03.2018 [20:10]
01.03.2018 [19:03]
09.02.2018 [21:08]
09.02.2018 [18:22]
09.03.2018 [12:50]
10.01.2018 [11:21]
02.01.2018 [12:57]
14.11.2017 [11:49]
11.03.2018 [15:05]
11.03.2018 [13:25]
07.03.2018 [22:09]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note