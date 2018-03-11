    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Egyptian army kills 16 extremists in Sinai anti-terror raid

    11.03.2018 [12:35]

    Baku, March 11, AZERTAC

    Egyptian forces have killed 16 extremists over the past four days during the ongoing counterterrorist operation on the Sinai Peninsula, the army said in a statement.

    According to the statement, four especially dangerous extremists were killed in central Sinai, and 12 more in another part of the peninsula.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Egyptian army kills 16 extremists in Sinai anti-terror raid
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    11.03.2018 [13:13]
    China scraps presidential term limit
    11.03.2018 [12:41]
    Leica prototype becomes world's most expensive camera
    10.03.2018 [21:29]
    New longer Fuxing bullet train being tested in China
    10.03.2018 [11:47]
    Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono to visit U.S. this month to discuss North Korea
    Egyptian army kills 16 extremists in Sinai anti-terror raid