Egyptian news portal highlights workshop on digital media initiatives co-organized by UNA and AZERTAC

Baku, December 17, AZERTAC

The Egyptian Aldiplomasy news portal has published an article highlighting the online workshop, under the theme "Digital Content Production Skills", co-organized by Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA), in cooperation with its bureau member Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC).

“About 30 media representatives from the UAE, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Bahrain, Iraq, Sudan, Italy and other countries joined the workshop,” the article says.

“The workshop is aimed at expanding the exchange of experiences between journalists, speeding up the implementation of innovations and sharing modern trends in news production. We express gratitude to the leadership of AZERTAC for the organization of the workshop,” the article cites Deputy Director General of Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA) Zayed Sultan Abdullah as saying.

The article also highlights main points from remarks of head of AZERTAC's international relations department Suleyman Ibrahimov and representative of Russia’s RT (formerly Russia Today) news channel Artur Sokolov.