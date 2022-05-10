Egyptian news portals issue articles on Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev

Cairo, May 10, AZERTAC

The Egyptian Al Diplomacy, Rayetmisr, New World News, Al Almelarabi and other news portals have published an article on the occasion of the 99th birthday anniversary of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Written by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Egypt Tural Rzayev, the article emphasizes that Heydar Aliyev saved Azerbaijan from a deep crisis and the threat of civil war leading the country to stability and development.

Highlighting the meaningful life and rich political activity of the great leader, the author underlines that during his presidency in Azerbaijan, many prominent writers, composers and scientists grew up in the country.

“Heydar Aliyev was one of the leaders of such a powerful state as the Soviet Union, and during his time in power in the Kremlin he has paid a great attention and care to the development of his homeland. The great leader has rendered unparalleled services in the upbringing of a highly intelligent young generation, the education of women, and the emergence of prominent scientists,” the article mentions.

The article also highlights the development processes that began in Azerbaijan after Heydar Aliyev's return to power for the second time, as well as his efforts to ensure the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

“President Ilham Aliyev, who has been successfully continuing the policy of the great leader, further developed the economy of Azerbaijan, increasing the country's prestige in the international arena and becoming a leader in the region. Thanks to his wise policy, Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia for almost 30 years were liberated, and Azerbaijani army won a glorious victory in the 44-day war,” the author says.

Ogtay Bayramov

Special Correspondent