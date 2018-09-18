Egyptian parliamentary delegation to visit Baku

Baku, September 18, AZERTAC

A delegation of the House of Representatives of the Egyptian Parliament will visit Baku to attend celebrations of the centenary of the Azerbaijani parliament.

Led by first deputy speaker of the House of Representatives Al-Said al-Sherif, the delegation will include chairman of the Religious Affairs Committee, head of the Egypt-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group Muhammad Hasan Al-Abd and MP Shukri al-Jundi.

The Egyptian delegation will have several meetings with Azerbaijani officials during the visit.