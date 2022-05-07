Egypt’s military says officer and 10 soldiers killed in militant attack in Sinai

Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

The Egyptian military has said that one officer and 10 soldiers died in an attack by militants on a water facility in the Sinai Peninsula. Five more personnel were wounded in Saturday's attack, it added, according to MENA.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the military spokesman said the attackers were being pursued and were now under siege in a remote area of Sinai. It did not say when the attack took place.