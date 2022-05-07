  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Egypt’s military says officer and 10 soldiers killed in militant attack in Sinai

    07.05.2022 [20:07]

    Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

    The Egyptian military has said that one officer and 10 soldiers died in an attack by militants on a water facility in the Sinai Peninsula. Five more personnel were wounded in Saturday's attack, it added, according to MENA.

    In a statement posted on Facebook, the military spokesman said the attackers were being pursued and were now under siege in a remote area of Sinai. It did not say when the attack took place.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Egypt’s military says officer and 10 soldiers killed in militant attack in Sinai
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    07.05.2022 [17:38]
    Death toll climbs to 22 from Havana hotel blast
    07.05.2022 [17:21]
    Emmanuel Macron inaugurated for second term in office
    07.05.2022 [12:41]
    22 dead, dozens injured after explosion at historic Havana hotel
    07.05.2022 [12:40]
    Musk aims to quintuple Twitter's revenue to $26.4 billion by 2028 –NYT
    Egypt’s military says officer and 10 soldiers killed in militant attack in Sinai