Egypt’s military says officer and 10 soldiers killed in militant attack in Sinai
07.05.2022 [20:07]
Baku, May 7, AZERTAC
The Egyptian military has said that one officer and 10 soldiers died in an attack by militants on a water facility in the Sinai Peninsula. Five more personnel were wounded in Saturday's attack, it added, according to MENA.
In a statement posted on Facebook, the military spokesman said the attackers were being pursued and were now under siege in a remote area of Sinai. It did not say when the attack took place.
