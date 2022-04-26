Eiffel Tower – one of the most recognizable symbols of Paris and France

Baku, April 26, AZERTAC

The Eiffel Tower is an iron tower built on the Champ de Mars beside the River Seine in Paris.

It is the tallest structure in Paris and among the most recognized symbols in the world.

The structure was built between 1887 and 1889 as the entrance arch for the Exposition Universelle, a World's Fair marking the centennial celebration of the French Revolution.

The tower was inaugurated on March 31, 1889, and opened on May 6. It is constructed of 18,038 pieces of wrought iron held together with three and a half million rivets. Because of this design, the risk of accident was great, for unlike modern skyscrapers the tower is an open frame without any intermediate floors except the two platforms.

Named after its designer, engineer Gustave Eiffel, it is a premier tourist destination. On the Eiffel Tower, seventy two names of French scientists, engineers and some other notable people are engraved in recognition of their contributions by Gustave Eiffel. This engraving was painted over at the beginning of the twentieth century and restored in 1986-1987 by Société Nouvelle d'exploitation de la Tour Eiffel, a company contracted to operate business related to the Tower.

The Tower is owned by the city of Paris.