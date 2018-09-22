Eight companies sign agreements on cooperation at Caspian Energy Forum Baku– 2018

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

The 7th International Caspian Energy Forum Baku-2018 has been held in Baku with the support of the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Caspian European Club.

“Memorandum on cooperation was signed at Caspian Energy Forum Baku-2018 between the Caspian European Club and State Agency for Small and Medium Business Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan. 8 companies concluded agreements of intent to cooperate, 5 companies found partners who will represent their interests in the EU countries, 3 companies found distributers for supply of their products to Azerbaijan and 2 companies reached an agreement on joint production,” Telman Aliyev said.

He also added that on that day alone, after the official announcement about an intention to hold Caspian Energy Forum in Berlin on November 30, 2018 and in Istanbul on March 15, 2019, 43 companies registered as delegates for Caspian Energy Forum Berlin, 47 companies for Caspian Energy Forum Istanbul.