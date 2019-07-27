    • / WORLD

    Eight killed in quake, aftershocks in Philippines, 60 injured

    27.07.2019 [14:44]

    An earthquake and aftershocks struck islands off the north of the Philippines on Saturday killing eight people and injuring 60, disaster officials said, according to Reuters.

    An initial quake of magnitude 5.4 that struck the Batanes islands was followed shortly by an aftershock of magnitude 5.9, according to Philippine government data. Another big aftershock struck a little later.

    The first quake killed five people while three people were killed in aftershocks, Ricardo Jalad, executive director of the disaster agency, told Reuters.

