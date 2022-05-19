  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Eintracht Frankfurt lift Europa League trophy by beating Rangers on penalties

    19.05.2022 [09:28]

    Baku, May 19, AZERTAC

    German team Eintracht Frankfurt lifted the 2022 UEFA Europa League trophy after beating Scottish side Rangers on Wednesday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Fans witnessed a quiet first half with a few chances by Eintracht Frankfurt while Ansgar Knauff's shot inside the near post was denied by Allan McGregor and Filip Kostic's volley went wide of the target.

    Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side took a 1-0 lead when an Eintracht Frankfurt defender slipped and left Joe Aribo free to run in a one-on-one with the goalkeeper. It was easy for Aribo to beat Kevin Trapp to score the opener in the 57th minute.

    Twelve minutes later, Eintracht Frankfurt responded with a goal by Rafael Santos Borre, who touched the ball between the two Rangers center-backs to defeat McGregor at his near post, sending the match into extra time.

    Near the end of extra time, Trapp blocked Kent with an impressive save by his legs from six yards out to keep Frankfurt alive.

    The match went into penalties.

    Eintracht Frankfurt became the winner of the night after beating Rangers 5-4 on penalties.

    The German side clinched their second European victory after lifting the UEFA Cup in 1980.

    They also automatically qualified for the next season's Champions League.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Eintracht Frankfurt lift Europa League trophy by beating Rangers on penalties
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    19.05.2022 [10:46]
    Azerbaijani boxers to compete at International tournament in Uzbekistan
    19.05.2022 [10:11]
    Russia and Belarus banned from 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup
    18.05.2022 [19:05]
    Azerbaijan to pin hopes on 13 taekwondo fighters at European Championships Manchester 2022
    18.05.2022 [18:24]
    Eintracht Frankfurt to take on Rangers in Europa League final
    Eintracht Frankfurt lift Europa League trophy by beating Rangers on penalties Eintracht Frankfurt lift Europa League trophy by beating Rangers on penalties Eintracht Frankfurt lift Europa League trophy by beating Rangers on penalties Eintracht Frankfurt lift Europa League trophy by beating Rangers on penalties Eintracht Frankfurt lift Europa League trophy by beating Rangers on penalties Eintracht Frankfurt lift Europa League trophy by beating Rangers on penalties