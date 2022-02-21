  • HOMEPAGE
    Electricity production in Azerbaijan increased last month

    21.02.2022 [18:56]

    Baku, February 21, AZERTAC

    Electricity production in Azerbaijan amounted to 2.556,6 billion kWh. In comparison with the same period in 2021, electricity production in January increased by 188.2 million kWh (7.9%), the Ministry of Energy told AZERTAC.

    During the reporting period, electricity generation at TPPs increased by 190.3 mln kWh reaching to 2.450,3 bln kWh, at HPPs increased by 3.4 mln kWh reaching to 81.6 mln kWh, and at other sources (WPP, SPP and Solid household waste plant) decreased by 5.5 mln kWh reaching to 24.7 mln kWh in comparison with January last year. 6.7 mln kWh of electricity was generated at WPPs, 3.3 mln kWh at SPPs, and 14.7 mln kWh at the Solid Household Waste Incineration Plant.

    During the year, electricity generation made up 2.333,5 bln kWh on "Azerenergy" OJSC (2256.2 million kWh at TPPs, 77.3 mln kWh at HPPs), 29.17 mln kWh on State Energy Agency of Nakhchivan AR (23.27 mln kWh at TPPs, 2.86 mln kWh at HPPs, 3.4 mln kWh at SPP), 3.82 mln kWh at WPPs on Azerishig OJSC, and 190.1 million kWh on independent PPs.

    Electricity exports increased by 72.1 mln kWh compared to the same period 2021, amounting to 247.2 mln kWh. During this period, electricity imports decreased by 0.3 mln kWh compared to the same period last year, amounting to 10.7 mln kWh.

