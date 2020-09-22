Elmar Gasimov meets with students entering BHOS to study under MBA programme

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov has held an online meeting with students who entered BHOS to study under the MBA programme.

During the meeting, the rector made acquaintance with each of the students individually.

At the meeting, information was provided on the preparation for the new academic year, the educational process, conducting lessons, and answers were given to the students’ questions.

In accordance with the Admission Plan for the current academic year, 50 places were allocated for the specialty "Business Administration", and all these places were filled.

Students who enrolled in the MBA programme of BHOS are graduates of Baku Engineering University, Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, Azerbaijan State Economic University, Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, ADA University, Azerbaijan University of Languages, Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, Baku State University, Azerbaijan State Oil Academy, Azerbaijan Tourism and Management University, Volodymyr Dahl East Ukrainian National University, and Azerbaijan Teachers` Institute.

Most of them work in various positions at companies, organizations and structures such as SOCAR, Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, State Customs Committee, Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of Azerbaijan, State Social Protection Fund, Azercell Telecom LLC, SOCAR's Oil and Gas Research and Design Institute , “Azneft” PA, “Optimal Elektronika” LLC, “Mozalan” Studio, QSS Analytics, “M bulak BOKT” LLC, Bravo Supermarket Chain, “Odlar Yurdu” Public Association, “Buta Treydinq” company, SOCAR Methanol Plant, Pasha Bank, AzRe Reinsurance OJSC, H.Z.Tagiyev Oil and Gas Production Department , CELT Colleges company, Railvet LLC, GeoEnginnering company, SOCAR-Fuqro LLC, “Odlar Yurdu Sığorta Brokeri” LLC.

Rector Elmar Gasimov noted that the graduate of the Petroleum Engineering Department of Baku Higher Oil School Murad Suleymanli and the graduate of the World Economy Department of Baku Engineering University Anar Mammadli scored the highest score of 88 points in the entrance exam to the MBA programme.

The rector said that training under the MBA programme is conducted at the Higher School by highly qualified scientific and pedagogical staff, businessmen, and heads of various companies and organizations. In addition, within the framework of the programme, trainings are held on Saturdays with the participation of experienced and renowned specialists.

“MBA programme students gain knowledge and skills in various areas of management and business. The MBA programme includes such subjects as Strategic Management, Marketing, Statistics, Investment, etc. The curriculum and textbooks for studying under the MBA program were developed by world famous scientists specifically for Baku Higher Oil School. MBA students receive specially designed textbooks and other aids in advance. MBA classes are held in the evening, 3 times a week, on weekdays. All MBA classes are conducted in English only. The knowledge and skills acquired by MBA students will allow them to successfully complete internships in various companies and try themselves in new fields,” Elmar Gasimov said.

The meeting concluded with a question and answer session.

The main mission of the MBA Center of Baku Higher Oil School is to train high-level managers who are able to work under the conditions of global competition. For this, the following main directions adopted in the world were identified: Financial Management, Business and Economics Statistics, Marketing Concepts, Accounting for Managers, Management and Organizational Behavior, Production and Operations Management, Strategic Management: Theory and Practice, Economics Management, Information Technology Management, Capital Investments and Financial Strategies, Strategic Cost Management, Strategic Management and Business Policy, Market Research and International Business.