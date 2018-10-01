    • / POLITICS

    Embassy: No Azerbaijani citizens among killed and injured in typhoon Trami in Japan

    01.10.2018 [14:28]

    Tokyo, October 1, AZERTAC

    “There are no Azerbaijani citizens among those who were killed or injured in a powerful typhoon Trami which ripped through Japan,” the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tokyo has told AZERTAC’s special correspondent.

    The Embassy said is it closely following the developments, adding that situation is fully under control.

    As a result of the devastating typhoon, two people were killed and dozens injured and more than 400,000 households, mainly in western Japan have lost power, according to local utilities and mobile phone services suffered disruption. Developed in the Pacific Ocean, winds from the powerful Typhoon Trami are battering southwestern Japan.

    Vugar Aghayev

    Special Correspondent

