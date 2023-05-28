Emmanuel Macron: Azerbaijan and France have established strong relations based on partnership in the fields of economy and education

Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

“Over the last 30 years and since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Azerbaijan and France have established strong relations based on the partnership in the fields of economy, university and education,” said President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron in his letter of congratulation to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Azerbaijan’s national holiday - the Independence Day.

“The visit of the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna to Baku on April 26-27 has enabled us to see common wish to develop bilateral relations, and it makes me satisfied. This allowed us to recall France’s commitment for the just and lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which is essential for the stability and prosperity of the entire region.

I am glad to meet you again at the second meeting of European Political Community in Chisinau on June 1, which will allow us to continue our mutual exchange on challenges encountered by Caucasus and our continent. I express my hope that this summit, just like the meetings in Prague, will enable us to support the talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Emmanuel Macron added.