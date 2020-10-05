Employees of Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office transfer AZN 1,280,000 to Azerbaijani Armed Forces Assistance Fund

Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

Inspired by the victories on the front, officers of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Republican Military Prosecutor's Office and the subordinate district and city prosecution offices demonstrated solidarity and decided to voluntarily transfer one month's salary to the Armed Forces Assistance Fund, press service of Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan told AZERTAC.

“Thanks to the special care and support by President Ilham Aliyev, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the supply of the army is ensured at the highest level.

The successful military operations carried out by the national army to liberate Azerbaijani lands from occupation aroused great enthusiasm among people and further strengthened the sense of patriotism. Our citizens volunteered massively. They are ready to do anything for those on the frontline and whatever it takes to win.

Demonstrating active support to the Army, prosecutors regularly transfer part of their salaries to the Armed Forces Assistance Fund.

We owe it to our Army as a manifestation of solidarity.

Taking great pride in the firm position of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, prosecution authorities united around the head of state on this glorious path.”