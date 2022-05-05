  • HOMEPAGE
    Emu - Australia’s iconic, gargantuan bird

    05.05.2022 [19:15]

    Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

    Emu is a flightless bird living in Australia, which is also considered as the second largest living bird.

    The gargantuan bird is more than 1.5 metres (5 feet) tall and may weigh more than 45 kg (100 pounds).

    The emu is the sole living member of the family Dromaiidae (or Dromiceiidae) of the order Casuariiformes, which also includes the cassowaries, which are also inhabit the continent of Australia.

    Emus are great athletes and can dash away at nearly 50 km (30 miles) per hour. Moreover, if cornered, they kick with their big three-toed feet.

    According to the National Geographic, predators hunting emus include dingoes, wedge-tailed eagles and snakes.

    In addition, humans farm emus for their meat and eggs, as one emu egg can make an omelet big enough to feed four to six adults.

